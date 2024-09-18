LHS runners go against some of state’s best at College Station Share:







LISD

COLLEGE STATION — The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team traveled to College Station last weekend for the Texas A&M Invitational. The meet features some of the best teams from the state.

The Lions finished 34th out of 74 teams competing in the meet. Of the 33 schools in front of Lockhart, 28 teams were class 6A.

Sophomore Ethan Herrera led the way again for the Lions as he placed 41st out of 550 runners in the race. Herrera completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes and 42 seconds. When combined with all the runners in the Junior Varsity race, Herrera placed 41st out of 866 runners.

“I was really impressed that Ethan was the 5th best freshman or sophomore in the race,” Lockhart Head Coach Scott Hippensteel said. “Ethan is certainly one of the best in this area for his age.”

Sophomore Ivan Gonzales placed 99th in 17:20, and was followed by freshman Irving Ferretiz, who placed 160th in 17:58. Junior Paul Munoz finished as the fourth man for Lockhart as he placed 288th with a time of 19:08, and junior Connor Zea rounded the top five runners as he placed 306th in 19:17.

Sophomore Keaton Archer placed 388th in 19:33, and was followed by junior Jace Ramsey who placed 403rd in 21:20, sophomore Jaiden Slussler placed 411th in 21:32, junior Hayden Brast placed 413th in 21:37, sophomore Antonio Rico was 423rd in 21:51, and senior Andrew Coneche placed 431st in 22:09.

“Overall, the meet was a great learning experience for our team,” Hippensteel said. “We continue to improve each week, and we are looking forward to the final weeks of the season with great optimism.”

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Lions will travel to run in the Gonzales Invitational.