Lockhart water conditions improving, boil order still in effect on Sunday Feb. 21

By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Water conditions are improving in Lockhart, but the boil order remains, according to a Facebook post by the City of Lockhart.

The post said the city has begun the process necessary to get the boil order lifted, including flushing and draining lines, and collecting testing samples around the city.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a 24-hour test before boil orders can be lifted. At a Feb. 17 press conference TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker said there were only 125 labs to do the testing. At a Feb. 19 press briefing Baker said over 1,000 municipal water districts had been affected, and they were bringing in mobile labs to help avoid the backlog.

A spokesperson for the City of Lockhart told LPR on Feb. 17 that Lockhart’s water samples would be tested in GBRA’s lab in Seguin.

“Because GBRA makes our water, our sample test will be a priority,” the spokesperson said. “There won’t be a bottleneck.”

In the Sunday Feb. 21 Facebook post the City of Lockhart said they are aiming to lift the boil notice by late Tuesday.

“Please continue to conserve water. We truly appreciate the conservation efforts and patience of our customers during what we know has been a challenging time,” the Facebook post said.

No announcements have been made by Caldwell County or the City of Lockhart regarding water delivery to the area. With roads now clear, local retailers have been able to provide some stock, but it does go quickly.