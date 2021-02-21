Texas SNAP recipients can use benefits to purchase hot foods and ready to eat meals until end of March Share:







Starting Sunday Feb. 21 Texans receiving SNAP benefits can begin using their benefits to purchase hot foods and read-to-eat foods such as rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods, according to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott.

“As we continue to recover from this winter storm, the state is ensuring that Texans in need have access to hot food to feed their families,” Governor Abbott said in the release. “I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approving this waiver.”

The waiver will be good through the end of March.

In addition, any SNAP recipient who lost their food due to the rolling blackouts can apply for replacement benefits. Detail on benefit replacement can be found here.