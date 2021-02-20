SNAP replacement benefits approved by feds for Texans affected by winter storm Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

SNAP recipients can apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due the severe winter weather, according to a Feb. 18 press release from Governor Greg Abbott.

“I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed in the wake of this winter weather disaster,” Governor Abbott said in the release. “This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times.”

SNAP recipients who had food that was lost or destroyed due to the power outages need to apply for their regular allotment and SNAP emergency allotments that were provided in response to COVID.

Replacement benefits can be requested by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 2. You can also download Form H1855 Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) on the HHSC website.

Recipients are encouraged to mail or fax the completed form to HHSC instead of visiting the offices directly to limit the exposure of COVID. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839. For more information, please visit hhs.texas.gov.