Lockhart not yet cleared to run dishwashers or wash laundry







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

With water and higher pressure returning to many homes in Lockhart, residents are beginning to wonder: Can I wash my clothes? Can I run my dishwasher? Can I take a shower?

Conditions are still not back to normal in the City of Lockhart’s water system, so for now, the message continues to be: conserve, conserve, conserve.

So no, you shouldn’t run your laundry (even though it’s piling up), and no, you shouldn’t run your dishwasher (even though your dishes are piling up). No official guidance has been given on showering, but you probably shouldn’t, as it uses a ton of water.

Here is the last Facebook message from The City of Lockhart on Friday Feb. 18 at 8:58 p.m. which gives guidance on appliance useage:

The situation is fluid, and you should check that page for up-to-the-minute updates on water status, and what you can and can’t do yet.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has a great guide that answers many of your questions regarding water use. Please use this as a guideline until local officials tell you otherwise.