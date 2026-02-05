Council District 2 to hold special election Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A special election has been scheduled for the Lockhart City Council District 2 seat following Lockhart Councilmember John Castillo’s decision to seek the office of Caldwell County Judge. The election will allow voters to choose who will fill the vacancy on the unexpired term for the District 2 seat.

Election Day is set for March 31, 2026, with early voting running from March 16 through March 27, 2026. Both early voting and Election Day voting will take place at Adams Gym, located at 409 Bois D’ Arc Street, Lockhart, TX 78644.

Four candidates have thrown their name into the ring to appear on the ballot include: Hector Rangel, Vanessa Gutierrez, Alfonso Sifuentes, Phillip Ruiz.

Candidate filing for the special election opened on January 8, 2026, and closed on January 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. The position represents an unexpired term for City Council District 2 that will serve until November 2028.

Readers will have the opportunity to hear from the Candidates seeking state and local office will be included in an election feature section of the February 12th edition of the LPR.

Eligible voters residing within Lockhart City Council District 2 are encouraged to participate in the election, either during the early voting period or on Election Day. Residents seeking additional information regarding voter eligibility or election procedures may contact local election officials at 512-668-4347.