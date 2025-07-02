Fallen Soldier Honored Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Nearly two decades after his tragic death in Iraq, Caldwell County continues to honor the life, service, and sacrifice of U.S. Army Private First Class Kristian Menchaca, ensuring that his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of the community he once called home.

During Tuesday’s Caldwell County Commissioners Court meeting, officials gathered to issue a formal proclamation recognizing the 19th anniversary of Menchaca’s death. It was a solemn tribute to a young man whose bravery and dedication continue to inspire. The proclamation, read by County Judge Hoppy Haden and supported by Commissioners B.J. Westmoreland, Ed Theriot, Rusty Horne, and Dyral Thomas, reaffirmed the county’s commitment to honoring local heroes.

PFC Kristian Menchaca was just 23 years old when he was killed in action on June 16, 2006, while serving with the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division. He had enlisted after completing the security officer program at the Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos, where his path to military service began.

Menchaca was stationed at a checkpoint south of Baghdad when insurgents launched a deadly attack. During the assault, Specialist David Babineau was killed, and both PFC Menchaca and PFC Thomas Tucker were captured by enemy forces. According to U.S. Army reports, the two soldiers were brutally tortured and killed, an unspeakable reminder of the sacrifices made by those who wear the uniform in defense of freedom.

In recognition of his valor, Menchaca was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Prisoner of War Medal.

Tuesday’s courtroom was filled with quiet reverence as Gary Job Corps Cadets and instructors—including Captain Haegele, Captain Wilson, and Major Oldbury, joined Community Relations Coordinator Randolph Goodman to witness the proclamation. Goodman, a longtime advocate for veteran recognition, expressed appreciation for the county’s continued dedication.

“Those signs on 21 were not cheap,” Goodman said, referencing the memorial highway signs for FM 21 named in Menchaca’s honor. “But they’re worth it, if even one person takes a moment to reflect on the name, the life, and the sacrifice.”

This year’s commemoration holds additional significance as it coincides with a recent federal ruling where Gary Job Corps Centerwas scheduled to shut its doors at the end of the month but the federal directive has been halted and GJC will remain open for the time being. Established in 1965, the center has played a vital role in preparing young adults for careers through vocational training. Menchaca’s story stands as one of its most enduring legacies.

Beyond the tribute to Menchaca, the Commissioners Court also addressed regular county business, including:

•Leaving the county burn ban off due to continued rainfall and stable moisture levels.

•Approving subdivision plats for Thompson Acres and Mesquite Meadows.

•Allocating $2,884 to the FY 2026 Air Quality Program.

•Approving the 2026 Appraisal District and Collections budget.

•Authorizing an application for the 2025 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Election Security Grant.

As Caldwell County moves forward, it does so with the memory of PFC Kristian Menchaca etched into its roads, its proclamations, and its people. He was not only a soldier and a son of Caldwell County, but he was also a symbol of courage, patriotism, and the profound cost of freedom.