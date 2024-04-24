5K/10K important fundraiser for Cinco de Mayo Share:







The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its 14th annual Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K on Saturday, May 4 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at 202 Prairie Lea Street in Lockhart.

All proceeds from the 5K/10K will benefit a scholarship fund for local high school graduates in Lockhart, Luling, and Prairie Lea.

“We are really happy to help further these kids’ education,” Cinco de Mayo Chairman Jonathan Gonzales said.

Contestants can either run or walk the events.