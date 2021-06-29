Ice cream company expands to Lockhart’s new Industrial Park Share:







The Hershey Creamery Company, also known as Hershey’s Ice Cream, has chosen the Barbecue Capital of Texas to expand its operations. The ice cream company made the announcement this week.

Hershey Creamery Company purchased over seven acres in the Lockhart Industrial Park II to build its new 20,000 sq. ft. facility, which will distribute Hershey’s Ice Cream products to retailers throughout Central and South Texas.

The company plans to break ground by the end of this year. Upon completion, the company is anticipated to bring in more tax revenue and up to 20 jobs to Lockhart’s residents.

“I welcome Hershey’s Ice Cream to Lockhart,” said Mayor Lew White. “The logistics and distribution industry is one of four business sectors Lockhart has targeted in its five-year economic growth plan given our citizens’ workforce readiness and location to serve Austin and San Antonio.”

The company is not related to the candy company bearing a similar name. It’s known for being one of the first to offer consumers pre-packaged ice cream pints.

The company was founded in 1894.

“Lockhart’s size and location are the perfect example of what we look for in our operations.” Hershey Creamery Company President George Holder said. “Texas has always been a great state for business, and we look forward to starting our Lockhart operation.”