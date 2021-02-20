LISD cancels classes for Monday Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23 Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Lockhart Independent School District has canceled classed for Monday Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23, according to a Feb. 20 letter Superintendent Mark Estrada sent to parents.

Plum Creek and Clear Fork did not have any water, Lockhart High School, Pride High School, Carver Early Education Center, and Lockhart Junior High School have the water shut off due to leaks and needed repairs, and Bluebonnet Elementary had no heat, according to the letter. None of the campuses had access to safe water for staff and students to drink.

Students will be contacted by their coaches or sponsors with information about activities.

The district will provide free breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18 years old from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. via curbside pickup at AB Strawn Elementary, located at 9160 FM1854 in Dale, and Navarro Elementary, located at 715 S Medina Street in Lockhart. The district will resume normal operations of bus meal delivery for those days.

“We know this has been an incredibly difficult and stressful time for everyone. Please know we are doing everything we can to safely bring our Lions back to school as soon as possible,” Superintendent Estrada said. “We will provide another update regarding Wednesday once we have more definitive information about the status of repairs and access to safe water.”