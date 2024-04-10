County to purchase new dump truck Share:







LPR staff

Business from Tuesday morning’s meeting of Caldwell County Commissioners Court:

Commissioners approved the purchase of a new Unit Road Freightliner Dump Truck for $156,779.

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said there had been no major fires in the last two weeks and the short-term forecast included more rain up to March 23, therefore recommended the burn ban remain off for two more weeks. Commissioners concurred.

“It’s nice, moist, and green,” Rangel noted.

A Short Form Plat for Leona Acres consisting of four residential lots on about 10.6 acres on FM 713 was approved.

Commissioners also approved a development agreement between the County and RODG DT Lockhart Propco, LLC, for the Gristmill at Prairie Lea. The 346-acre subdivision is located at SH 80 and Plant Road. The agreement should help alleviate traffic problems on Plant Road.

A Short Form Plat was approved for Shadow Acres consisting of two residential lots on about 8.94 acres on Highway 304.

A donation of $3,087.50 was approved by Commissioners from Amplify Ranch Investments, LTD for materials to improve Tenney Creek Road, most notably new culverts, and better grading on the road.

A Final Plat for Deer Creek Subdivision consisting of 14 residential lots on about 39.46 acres on Tenney Creek Road was also approved.

Commissioners BJ Westmoreland said there were still tickets remaining for Friday’s fourth annual 50 Lions Who Can Cook event at Lockhart City Park, a fundraiser for the Education Foundation of Lockhart ISD. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.