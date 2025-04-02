Community Calendar Share:







Clear Fork Basketball Shootout April 3

The Clear Fork Elementary Fan Club (PTO) will host the 5th annual CFE Basketball Shootout on Thursday, April 3, at 6 p.m. at the Lockhart High School Gym. All money raised will go directly back to the school, supporting our kids and teachers. Each contestant will be given one minute to make as many free throws as possible The contestant with the most baskets will win the coveted basketball trophy, as well as major bragging rights. You can help your favorite contestant by making a donation to their team. For every $10 raised on their behalf, a point will be added to their total.

Class of 1975 to host Fundraiser

Fifty years ago, the LHS Class of 1975 embarked on a new journey as they graduated from high school and looked forward to the future. In celebration of this journey, they are giving four students from the Lockhart Class of 2025 scholarship awards. They will be having a BBQ Fundraiser on Friday, April 4 at 4-H Hat Co. in Lockhart. The proceeds from the BBQ sales will go directly to the scholarship fund. The food will be sponsored by Smokehouse 44 with Clayton Etzel and Pit Master, Bryan Garcia serving up some mouthwatering BBQ. All are invited to celebrate the future of the Class of 2025.

Martindale Library’s Kite Day April 5

The Martindale Library’s 5th annual Kite Day event will be Saturday, April 5, from 1-3 p.m. at Allen Bates River Park, 405 FM 1979 in Martindale. The day’s festivities will include Flying kites, blowing bubbles, stomp rocket games, giant games, and more. The library will have 60 kites to pass out to the kiddos. Parking will be free for this event. Come enjoy the day with us! In the event of rain, the library will postpone the event to Saturday, April 12. This event is funded by St. David’s Foundation. For more information, call the library: (512) 357-4492.

Caldwell Democratic Party Meeting

The Caldwell County Democratic Party will meet Monday, April 7, at In Good Spirits Wine at 619 E. Davis Street in Luling. Updates on Legislative Advocacy and Luling outreach will be discussed.

Mid-Tex ICA Chapter Meeting April 8

The Mid-Tex Independent Cattlemen’s Association Chapter Meeting will be Tuesday, April 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Lockhart Auction Inc., 2601 US 183 in Lockhart. All producers are welcome. A beef meal will be provided. The program agenda will include one General CEO Credit on Brush Management by Dakota Kempken, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent in Bastrop County. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by April 4 by calling 512-620-0162, or email tica@icatexas.com.

Free Easter Egg Hunt

Hosted by Golden Age Home Assisted Living and co-hosted by Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation on April 18, 2025 from 10 AM – 12 PM at 1505 S. Main St., Lockhart. Additional parking will be available at Poco Loco, with golf cart transportation provided by Pegasus Schools.

Join us for a fun-filled morning with free hot dogs & chips, face painting, a petting zoo, family-friendly games, and more. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12, with a special Golden Egg Prize for each group.

Library accepting book donations

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 16, 17, and 19. The library does not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run plans for Run

The Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run, which had a record 436 registered last year, is expected to once again set a new mark at this year’s event, Saturday, May 3, starting at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit www.athleteguild.com/event/lockhart-tx/2025-cinco-de-mayo-5k10k-run.