Plum Creek Watershed Partnership to Host Public Stakeholder Meeting

[Lockhart, Texas] – The Plum Creek Watershed Partnership invites community members, landowners, and stakeholders to a public meeting to discuss ongoing efforts to protect and improve water quality in the Plum Creek Watershed. The meeting will be held on April 9th from 6:00-7:30 PM at Lockhart State Park Recreation Hall.

Plum Creek is a vital resource for local communities and wildlife in Caldwell, Hays, and Travis Counties; however, concerning bacteria levels have impaired the stream’s water quality. Working with local governments, area organizations, and community members, the Plum Creek Watershed Partnership strives to increase knowledge and awareness of water resource issues while protecting and maintaining water quality in the Plum Creek Watershed. Funding for this effort is provided through a federal Clean Water Act Section 319(h) grant, administered by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

During the Public Stakeholder meeting, attendees will hear watershed updates and ongoing conservations projects. The public will also have the opportunity to share input on future priorities and concerns about their watershed.

“This meeting is a great opportunity for residents and landowners to get involved in protecting Plum Creek,” said Sierra Murray, Watershed Coordinator. “Community involvement is integral for success of the Plum Creek Watershed Protection Plan.”

For more information, contact Sierra Murray at SMurray@GBRA.org or (830)557-7358. Read more about the watershed at plumcreekwatershed.org.