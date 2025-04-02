Lockhart Chamber of Commerce hosts Ribbon Cuttings Share:







Above, on March 10, Hollis Burklund hosted the ribbon cutting for CASA of Central Texas. The Chamber had a strong showing and brought their trusty scissors for a ribbon cutting to help mark four decades of service to children and families experiencing the foster care system. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Chamber of Commerce.

On March 7, the Artisan House by Struthers & Co. were ribbon cutting participants at the March First Friday event. The Chamber staff commented, “They are still smelling the wonderful scents of their candles on our clothes. What a cozy and dreamy spot. They have a really fun photo booth nook with a chair that is shaped like a hand.” Photo by Heather Leider at Leider Photography

Also on March 7, another business celebrated their grand opening….plumcreekrecordstx. The Chamber encourages everyone to stop by for the best selection of tunes, and rumor has it there is a vintage store tucked away in the back of their store. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Chamber of Commerce.

On March 17, the Chamber visited Golden Age Senior Living. Golden Age has been a cornerstone of compassionate senior care since the 1960s. As a nonprofit assisted living home, they are dedicated to providing Christian-based care in a warm, family-like setting. With 24/7 personal care assistance, private rooms, and engaging activities, they empower the seniors to live with dignity and thrive in their golden years. Photo by Heather Leider of Leider Photography



