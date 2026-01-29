Community Calendar Share:







Where We Thrive Inc. Launches Harvest of Hope in Lockhart & Luling

Where We Thrive Inc. invites the community to join our Harvest of Hope program — providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to families, seniors, and individuals in need. Our new sites are now open in Lockhart at Mason Lone Oak Baptist Church, 1417 5th Street and in Luling at the William Taylor Methodist Church, 103 Jones Street. People who are hungry shouldn’t have to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas to eat. Help us make a difference all year long. We need volunteers, donors, and community partners to help us reach more families. For more information Email: WhereWeThrive19@gmail.com or call 512-644-1193.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

GED Classes

Attend GED classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-11:am at 121 W. Bowie St., Luling, TX. Register at communityaction.com. Contact us mtuley@communityaction.com or dsanchez@communityaction.com. Call the office at 512-398-0251 or

text 210-651-2753.

