William Lee Busby Share:







William Lee Busby passed away on January 20, 2026, due to heart complications at his residence in Lockhart, Texas. William had lived in various locations in Texas but had lived in Lockhart for over a decade.

William was born on October 7, 1945 to Eloise and Samuel Busby in Birmingham, AL. William was a lifelong electrician who traveled extensively throughout Texas. He had a deep affection for the state and enjoyed spending time with his dog Bodine at Lake Travis.

He is survived by his daughter Brenda and son-in-law Eric Freeman, as well as his 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his wife Debbie Busby, mother Eloise Busby, father Samuel Busby, and two brothers Samuel Jr. and Larry Busby, all from Birmingham, AL. Known as Bill,

Per William’s wishes there will be no public services. Thomason Funeral has been entrusted with William’s services.