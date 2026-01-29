Winter has arrived in Caldwell County Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County residents were met with slick roads and freezing temperatures this past weekend as a winter storm moved through the area, bringing freezing rain, sleet, and ice from Saturday evening into Sunday. The wintry weather created hazardous driving conditions and lingering effects that carried us into the start of the new week.

The National Weather Service issued both a Winter Storm Warning and an Ice Storm Warning for the area over the weekend, followed by an Extreme Cold Warning that kept temperatures well below freezing through Monday. Even after precipitation ended, icy patches remained on roadways, prompting county officials to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Despite the dangerous conditions, emergency responders reported relatively few incidents. The Martindale and Maxwell Fire Departments responded to no traffic accidents related to icy roads, while Luling officials reported three calls involving ice-related roadway issues. According to Capt. Williams of the Lockhart PD, they responded to only two vehicle crashes and a couple of busted pipes.

As residents prepared for the freeze, local hardware stores saw a rush on winter supplies. McCoy’s ran out of pipe insulation, wrap, and faucet covers, while Smith’s sold out of faucet covers. ACE Hardware, however, reported it remained fully stocked throughout the weekend.

The freezing weather also affected schools and businesses. Lockhart ISD closed on Monday as a precaution, and several local businesses either closed for the day or delayed opening until temperatures began to rise.

To help those without adequate heating or transportation, warming centers were opened in Lockhart, Martindale, Dale/Lytton Springs, and Uhland. County officials also shared reminders about safely using space heaters and protecting exposed plumbing from freezing temperatures.

While daytime temperatures are expected to climb above freezing later this week, officials warn that icy conditions could still develop overnight and during early morning hours as melting ice refreezes. Drivers are encouraged to remain cautious, especially on bridges and less-traveled roads, until temperatures stabilize.