Authorities identify body

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, October 20, to a report of a deceased person found at 1576 Highway 183 South, just south of Lockhart.

Deputies confirmed that the body discovered at the scene was that of a woman. Her identity was initially unknown, and investigators said the case remained under active investigation at that time.

The Sheriff’s Office later identified the deceased as Courtney Diane Zuniga, 36, of Lockhart. Zuniga’s body was found along the on October 21.

According to reports, the Zuniga was last seen in Lockhart on Friday, October 17.

Authorities have notified next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information has been released.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to Zuniga’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.