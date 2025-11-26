EDC meets with community members for future redeveloment project input Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Last Wednesday, the City of Lockhart Economic Development (LEDC) held the first of three strategic planning meetings for the future of downtown Lockhart. The curiosity and concern for how the new project could affect not only the appearance of the area but also the functionality of what may be built there drew approximately 100 people to the newly remodeled Masur Building in downtown Lockhart.

The proposed redevelopment area encompasses a multi-block section of downtown located between W. San Antonio Street and W. Live Oak Street (north–south) and Guadalupe Street and S. Church Street (west–east). The area includes property owned by the First Lockhart Baptist Church (FLBC) and the City of Lockhart. Austin Community College (ACC) owns property adjacent to the project area and may join the project at a future date.

The LEDC has partnered with TBA Douglas Architects to lead community engagement and planning efforts to develop a comprehensive vision and design framework for the area. The plan will serve as a foundation for selecting qualified developers whose proposals reflect the community’s goals and character.

Specifically, the City, LEDC, and consultant team will collaborate with the FLBC and the community to establish a shared vision for the area’s future—addressing downtown character, public spaces, amenities, economic opportunities, and design priorities that meet the future needs of downtown businesses, residents, and visitors. TBA Douglas reiterated they want to make sure the project is handled in a sensitive way to not impede the area but blend it with the current aesthetics of Lockhart.

Holly Mallish, LEDC director, welcomed the standing room only crowd and turned the meeting over to Andrew Douglas, principal architect for TBA Douglas who leads the team with experience in professional planning including municipal planning, urban design, commercial development, hospitality, adaptive reuse, and historic renovations.

Douglas began the meeting with a brief overview of what the process is going to be like to implement a project of this magnitude. What the steps are that need to be followed to make it cohesive with the surrounding buildings and overall finished product. The 9-phase plan has the project process underway with a the final implementation oversight being concluded in the first quarter of 2027. The steps in between, including extensive community input and solicitation to developer contract negotiations, will help form the result of the project.

Key points that are wanting to be obtained from these meetings are implementing a city proactive development plan. Also a market based approach where the majority of the capital for the project will come from the developers. Then the feedback gathered from the public meetings will show the community’s investment into what they feel will best benefit the community and visitors. There also is a need to maximize the impact on the City in terms of historic and economic aspects and to make sure those blend with the current city assets.

Douglas said, “We want to make sure things work for everyone and it’s not just pretty in a picture.” He explained that everyone knows the importance of the Courthouse square, the value it brings to the community and the visitors that it draws, and this project will not compete or overshadow the Courthouse value but enhance it.

Douglas reminded those in attendance, that the amount of land, 6-7 acres in fact, is unique and exciting to be able to develop in an area so close to downtown. Pair that with the regional proximity to Austin and San Antonio, Lockhart has the opportunity to draw visitors that will in turn increase the economy to local businesses.

The second part of the Wednesday’s meeting had those in attendance visiting 6 different stations with project boards. Each attendee was provided a survey sheet to complete about each station. The survey sought the feedback of what people felt was important regarding historic architecture, signage, aesthetics and how they thought the new space could be best utilized in the future. Those results will be provided at the next meeting.

Smart growth is TBA Douglas’ goal where they develop the property in the right way but not lose who Lockhart is in the process. Currently the connectivity to the main downtown is gapped and it is important to include this new project into the historic district and grow the footprint of the downtown with this addition.

Following completion of the planning initiative, the consultant team will develop a Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQP). Once issued, it will invite proposals from qualified development firms whose concepts align with the community’s shared vision, desired design principles, and development priorities. Future public meetings will be scheduled as developer proposals are reviewed and the city considers next steps toward implementation.

Mallish stated, “This redevelopment initiative presents a valuable opportunity to create a more connected, walkable, and economically resilient downtown. It will help shape a mixed-use district that enhances public spaces, supports local businesses, and aligns with the City’s Lockhart Looking Forward Comprehensive Plan. The project also supports the LEDC’s strategy to elevate our “Experience Lockhart” assets and attract high-quality private investment. As we advance this effort, we remain committed to a community-driven process that delivers a well-designed project—one that complements the historic Courthouse Square and reflects Lockhart’s long-term needs and values.”

There are two more planned public input meetings scheduled where the community is invited to bring their ideas and opinions to be considered.

Meeting #2 will be held on Wednesday, December 3 and will the discussion will explore economic development opportunities, market feasibility, and potential uses.

Meeting #3 will be two weeks later on Wednesday, December 17 to include discussion on covering design standards, materials, scale, streetscape, and preservation priorities.

The meetings will be held at the Masur Building located at 119 W. San Antonio St. If you cannot attend, please visit www.lockhartedc.com for more information as it unfolds.

TBA Douglas has been entrusted by the city for the many projects that they have guided successfully. From city site development to large scale restorations, they have implemented many projects located near Lockhart including San Antonio, New Braunfels and Seguin.