Lions win thrilling season-opener







Lochart ralied from a 14-13 second-half deficit and scored with 2:34 left in the game, then hung on to beat San Antonio Southwest, 27-20, Friday night at Lions Stadium.

The Lions are now 1-0 on the season and will travel to Pflugerville Connally next Friday. The Cougars are 0-1 after getting crushed 52-7 by Marble Falls at home on Thursday night.