Court hears updates on burgeoning residential project Share:







From staff reports

Caldwell County commissioners received updates on a 193-acre project that is shaping up to be a master planned community located on FM 2720 just outside Lockhart at a recent meeting.

Work is underway on the development, which Scott Miller with Ranch Road Development said was in the early stages.

Depending on what happens with a property across the street that could potentially become a $30 million manufacturing facility pending a decision by a company that has not yet been named due to a non-disclosure agreement, the development could be either purely residential with single and multifamily housing, or a mixed-use development with light industrial and retail space.

“It’s a great piece of property and it has more topo than we usually see in Caldwell County,” said Miller, commenting on the property’s hills. “We’ll try to give it a little more Texas Hill Country flavor in the master plan.”

Miller said there were more projects two miles from the site in Uhland that were shaping up to be upscale, and he expected the development on FM 2720 would follow suit.

“From a market perspective, this is going to be in high demand with builders and home buyers,” Miller noted.

Lot sizes could range from 40 feet deep to 80 feet deep. The subdivision may also include a divided boulevard that would help traffic flow and emergency vehicles and townhomes at the entry area.

“It’s the kind of development we’d like to see here,” Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said. “It would have stick-built housing, green space, parks and trails.”

At the Nov. 23 meeting, Commissioners also:

-Voted to leave the burn ban off

-Unanimously approved a resolution allowing South Indian U.S. Films to use CR 224 for filming. The agreement includes language that provides for the road to be repaired if it’s damaged during the filming.

-Authorized the county judge to begin negotiating the lease renewal on the Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Building in Maxwell

-Authorized Elections Administrator Kimber Daniel to sign the election services contracts with the Democratic and Republican parties for the March 2022 Primary Elections.