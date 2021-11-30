Christmas comes early to Gaslight Baker Theatre Share:







Special to the LPR

We know Santa and his elves have always been magical, but did you know Santa had a daughter?

According to legends spanning from Canada to Russia, St. Nick had a daughter who could talk to animals.

Experience the magic of Christmas with this delightful, charming Holiday show and come see how she uses her enchanted skills to talk to a bird, arctic wolf, snow bunny, and magical reindeer to save Christmas in the Gaslight Baker Theatre’s staging of The Daughter of St. Nicholas.

With the past year’s strife and holiday stress, come relax and laugh with us at GBT as we bring you a comical, fast-paced, yet sweet holiday tale. Cheer, boo, hiss, gasp, and laugh as audience participation encourages you to contribute as the “play” audience in the melodramatic staging of the “play” within the play. You’ll laugh uproariously as the actors try to out-do each other on the “stage” and you’ll howl at the backstage foibles and antics of the cast.

The Daughter of St. Nicholas opens December 3 at 8 p.m. and runs December 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 8pm as well as December 5, 15, and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors (60+) & Veterans, and $7 for Students (up to 24). This show is sponsored by Doug and Shari Foster. Tickets and more information can be found at www.mygbt.org.