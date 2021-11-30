Grand Jury indictments include murder charge Share:







From staff reports

A 69-year-old Dale woman has been indicted in the murder of her elderly husband, whom sheriff’s deputies allege she shot at their residence.

According to Caldwell County Jail records, deputies arrested Dena Katharine Harris Storch on Sept. 1 in connection with the death of her husband, Lothar Storch, 82.

In a Sept. 3 press release issued by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they responded to the Storch residence at 8:19 a.m. Sept. 1 after receiving a call reporting a deceased male.

It was there that deputies found the body of Lothar Storch, who, according to reports had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a press release issued Sept. 4, deputies that day were able to obtain a voluntary confession from Dena Storch. The sheriff’s office said there was no evidence anyone else was involved.

The Lockhart Post-Register requested a copy of the PC affidavit, but did not receive it by press time.

The Storch indictment was among the names of people the Caldwell County Grand Jury released who were indicted in November.

The Grand Jury convenes once per month to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies.

During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.

In November, the grand jury considered 15 cases. All led to indictments, but six of the indictments remained sealed.

One of the individuals indicted was under the age of 18. The Lockhart Post-Register does not publish the names of minors who have been charged with crimes.

All individuals listed are innocent until proven guilty. True bills released included:

Bonny Martinez, Lockhart, Assault Family Violence-Previous Conviction

Ana Karen Novella-Nieto, Austin, Burglary of a Habitation

Richard Phillips Preis, Luling, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Edgardo Dennis Escamilla, Austin, DWI 3rd or More

Rufino Escobedo III, Lockhart, DWI 3rd or More

Juan Jose Gallegos Jr., Luling, Assault Family Violence-Suffocation

Mayra Alejandra Hernandez, Lockhart, DWI with child