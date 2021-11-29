Norma Dee Robertson Fulton Share:







Norma Dee Robertson Fulton, 98, made her transition to Heaven on Sunday, November

21, 2021 at the home of her son in Lytton Springs after being surrounded by the love of

her family and caregivers.

Norma was born in Wheeler County, Texas on March 10,1923. She lived most of her life

in her beloved Dallas where she was active in her church and had many friends. In

2009 she relocated to Lockhart to be close to family.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Ralph Fulton Sr., her

parents, her nine siblings and her son Gary John Fulton.

She is survived by her son Ralph Fulton Jr., her daughters in law Elizabeth Carol and

Suzanne Fulton, her grandchildren Jenny Rose Fulton and John David Maxwell Fulton

of Sebastopol,California and their mother, Mary Miller Fulton, grandchildren Jamilla

Stone, San Marcos, Roseanna Fulton, Portland, Oregon, Angela Fulton, Lockhart , and

Julian Fulton, (Audrey) Austin.

She is also survived by her great grandchildren Naia Fulton-Jones, Lockhart, Asa

Fulton, Portland, and Mila Fulton, Austin.

Norma was blessed to have loving caregivers who made her last years comfortable.

Margie Gonzales, the late Joy Siemering, Lupe Maciel, Ramona Estrada , and Paula

Ramirez were angels, especially Margie, who was her friend and caregiver for almost

nine years. Many fierce domino games were played.

Her beloved dogs Joy, Prissy and Prissy II were her loyal companions until their

passing.

Norma loved beauty and surrounded herself with it through her home decorations, her

always stylish clothes and jewelry, and her gorgeous flowers. She sewed for herself and

her grandchildren with professional skill. Norma learned to paint in oils and play piano in

her later years.

She loved fun and was competitive in her card playing and dominos. She was beating

us at dominos right up to the weeks before her death, all the while complaining that her

macular degeneration interfered with seeing. Every visit to her house would include lots

of games and her delicious scratch prepared meals, especially her salmon croquettes,

and numerous desserts.

Norma was adventurous and traveled to Hawaii, Europe, Canada (by train with her BFF

Ernestine Hamm), and Trinidad and Tobago. She was up for horseback riding, hiking to

waterfalls and snorkeling into her late seventies. She had boundless energy .Norma was a Christian whose great faith was a shining example to her family.

Services will be on Sunday, November 28, 1:00 PM at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks

funeral home at 6300 W. William Cannon Dr. in Austin, Texas. Burial will be at

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Monday, December 13 at 1:30.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Lockhart Animal Shelter, Lockhart,

Texas.