John Ruben Garcia, or Ruben to his family, entered into his eternal home on January 12, 2023. Ruben was born in Austin, Texas on August 8, 1969, to Felipe and Rosa Garcia. He graduated from Granger High School.

Ruben was so full of life. He will be remembered by his ability to make people laugh whether it was a friend or someone he just met. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys; he enjoyed listening to his Tejano music, working on old cars and visiting with family and friends. We are grateful for his uniqueness. Ruben loved participating in the Games for Life/Special Olympics. He loved to show off the medals he earned and share his stories. Ruben had a gentle heart and loving soul. He will forever live in our hearts!

Ruben was preceded in death by this Father Felipe Garcia, Sr., Mother Rosa Vasquez Garcia, Brothers Domingo Garcia, Felipe, Jr., Garcia, Benito Garcia, Juan Pablo Garcia, Nephew Daniel Garcia. Those remaining to celebrate his life and memories include siblings – Edward Garcia (Gloria), Lazaro Larry Garcia (Carmen), Irma Zuniga and Linda Garcia and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Garcia family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hays Nursing Home and rehabilitation in San Marcos who took compassionate care of Ruben for the time he was with them.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m.