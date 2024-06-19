Bailey Grathwohl of Martindale awarded degree from UA Share:







University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA — Bailey Grathwohl of Martindale received the following degree(s) from The University of Alabama: Master of Social Work.

UA awarded over 6,000 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.

