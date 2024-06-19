Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


CLA

Bailey Grathwohl of Martindale awarded degree from UA

Local News
0
Share:

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA — Bailey Grathwohl of Martindale received the following degree(s) from The University of Alabama: Master of Social Work.

UA awarded over 6,000 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.

A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama has proven to provide an abundant return on investment for graduates, setting the stage for legendary careers while also creating priceless experiences and memories.

The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth to help prepare future generations through its educational, cultural and social experiences. UA is not only home to competitive academic programs, expert faculty and a beautiful campus, but it is also the place Where Legends Are Made.

Share:
Previous Article

Cherished memories about my father

Next Article

Allyson Grathwohl named to UA’s dean’s list

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION