Allyson Grathwohl named to UA’s dean’s list

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA – Allyson Grathwohl was among 13,103 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2024 at The University of Alabama who were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.