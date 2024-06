Martinez makes Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University Share:







Abilene Christian University

ABILENE – Isabel Martinez of Dale was among students named to the Abilene Christian University Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2024 semester. To earn Dean’s Honor Roll recognition, students must achieve a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

