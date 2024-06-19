Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


CLA

Pair of Caldwell County students make Sam Houston State Dean’s List

Local News
0
Share:

Sam Houston State University

HUNTSVILLE — The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2024 semester.

Brianna Cathey of Lockhart and Lara Esbeidy of Luling were each on the Sam Huston State Dean’s List.

Share:
Previous Article

Martinez makes Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene ...

Next Article

Local Entertainment Calendar

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION