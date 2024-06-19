Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, June 19
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Courthouse Nights
Deadeye, 8:30-10 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Boi Orbison (Courthouse Nights After Party), 10-11:55 p.m.
The Blue Pearl
Mark Cruz Band, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Embroidered Patches with Allison Trevino, 7-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Golf for Beginners 2, 8:30 a.m.
Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)
*Spud Boys Allstars (Jerry Garcia tribute), sponsored by Plum Creek Records & Tapes, 9 p.m.
* — Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of the show
Sunday, June 23
Lockhart State Park
Intro to Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.
The PEARL
Candace Hastings, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, June 24
Lockhart Arts & Craft
The VHS Experience, 6-10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Lockbuster Movie Club: Blood Surf, 8-10 p.m.
