Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, June 19

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Courthouse Nights

Deadeye, 8:30-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Boi Orbison (Courthouse Nights After Party), 10-11:55 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Mark Cruz Band, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Embroidered Patches with Allison Trevino, 7-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners 2, 8:30 a.m.

Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

*Spud Boys Allstars (Jerry Garcia tribute), sponsored by Plum Creek Records & Tapes, 9 p.m.

* — Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of the show

Sunday, June 23

Lockhart State Park

Intro to Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.

The PEARL

Candace Hastings, 3-5 p.m.

Monday, June 24

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The VHS Experience, 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Lockbuster Movie Club: Blood Surf, 8-10 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.