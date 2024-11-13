Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


A Christmas to Remember kickoff Thursday

Local News
0
Share:

The annual kickoff to A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart, the Chamber of Commerce luncheon, will take place Thursday, Nov. 14 from 12-1 p.m. at the Connection Center at 200 S. Blanco.

The luncheon is hosted by the Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and  sponsored by Capital Title of Texas-Lockhart. Information about A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart 2024 on Dec. 6 and 7 with special entertainment provided. The meal will be catered by Henry’s and the cost is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. 

Share:
Previous Article

Prairie Lea playoff game Friday night

Next Article

Hollis Franklin Millard, Sr.

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION