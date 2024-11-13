A Christmas to Remember kickoff Thursday Share:







The annual kickoff to A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart, the Chamber of Commerce luncheon, will take place Thursday, Nov. 14 from 12-1 p.m. at the Connection Center at 200 S. Blanco.

The luncheon is hosted by the Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and sponsored by Capital Title of Texas-Lockhart. Information about A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart 2024 on Dec. 6 and 7 with special entertainment provided. The meal will be catered by Henry’s and the cost is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.