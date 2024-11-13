Hollis Franklin Millard, Sr. Share:









November 4, 1940 – October 29, 2024

Hollis F. Millard Sr., a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, left us on the 29th of October 2024, at the age of 83. Born on November 4, 1940, in Freer, Texas, Hollis’ journey began in a small town, but his ambitions and accomplishments were anything but small.

Hollis passed away in Luling, Texas, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He bravely faced his illness and fought hard. Hollis’ life was marked by dedication to his family and a successful career. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Florence Millard, his daughter Charlotte Donoso, son-in-law George, and their children Evan, Christian, and Lillian; his son Hollis Millard Jr., daughter-in-law Dara, and their children Kate and Abby. One of his greatest joys was supporting his family whenever he was needed (which was often).

Hollis attended Freer High School and San Jacinto College; but his most valuable knowledge was obtained from hands-on experience starting at a very young age working in the South Texas oilfield and the Ford Motor garage in Freer.

His early career included employment with well service companies and machine shops, which eventually led him to an international assignment in Aberdeen, Scotland for a 7-year period. Returning from Scotland with his family, he invested his savings into building a machine shop (Advanced Custom Machine) near Victoria, Texas which he successfully ran as a sole proprietor for 30 years.

In both his professional and personal life, everyone knew that he could (and would) fix just about anything through applying his ingenuity and intelligence. Hollis, alongside Florence, was fiercely independent and self-reliant. He encouraged the development of these values in others who showed interest, and in doing so, made a difference in many people’s lives.

Hollis’ love for life was apparent in his many and vast pursuits. As an accomplished pilot, he purchased and restored his own Cessna 182 airplane. He thoroughly enjoyed aviation and the camaraderie that he experienced with his fellow pilots. Hollis also used his airplane to support volunteer missions transporting cancer patients for medical care through the charitable Grace Flight organization. Hollis very much enjoyed fellowship with his Christian brothers and sisters, and he loved singing along with the old Gospel songs.

He had many interests, but nothing brought “Papaw” more happiness than working on projects with his grandchildren. Teaching and interacting with them was a source of great pride and satisfaction. Whether it involved working side-by-side on the farm, attending football games, helping with science projects, encouraging violin performances, or just giving a hug, he uplifted his grandchildren.

Hollis is known for his generosity and his willingness to help others. He was the person many turned to for support and advice, or a helping hand (even during his illness). He was a friend to all right to the end. Hollis’ memory will forever be one of love, strength, and support for all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be greatly missed.

We are so grateful to have the ability to gather all those special to Hollis. We invite you to a celebration of the life he lived to the fullest on November 29 at the fellowship hall of Family Worship/Hope Church at 1155 North Magnolia Avenue in Luling, Texas. A meal will be served at 1:00 and memories will be shared along with Hollis’ favorite Gospel music. Please call or text us at 281-684-3433 to let us know if you can attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.