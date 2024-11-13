Richard “Rick” Allen Thomson Share:









Richard “Rick” Allen Thomson, 55, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away suddenly on October 11, 2024. Though he was born in Alabama and lived in many places growing up and into adulthood; Texas was always his true home. He settled in Lockhart for the last 12 years of his life and was the proud owner of The Wooden Boat, an antique wooden boat restoration business. One of his most notable achievements was the meticulous restoration of PT-309, the “Oh Frankie,” which is displayed at the Admiral Nimitz Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Rick had a zest for adventure, sometimes extreme, and a love for the great outdoors. In his more active years, he was into rock climbing, biking, snowboarding, and hiking/primitive camping. He loved loud music, heavy bass, and attending concerts. He was also an amazing cook known for bringing people together around his gourmet meals and entertaining stories. Clever and creative, he always had multiple ideas brewing at the same time.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Abigail, ex-wife Jennifer, niece Kelley and her husband David. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Paul Thomson.

To honor her father’s memory and support her bright future, please consider a donation to Abigail’s college fund. Contributions can be directed to https://www.ugift529.com/ using the gift code of Q3J-46J