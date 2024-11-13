Susan Letitia Goodman White Share:









July 19, 1935-November 4, 2024

Susan Letitia Goodman White was born July 19, 1935, and went to be with her Lord on November 04, 2024. She passed away very peacefully in her home.

She was born in Delhi, TX, her family moved to San Antonio, TX where she attended school and graduated from Burbank High School. She married Jack on February 23, 1955, and made their home in Austin, TX. They welcomed their two daughters into their life’s Latricia in 1955 and Jacquelyn in 1957. They moved from Austin, TX to the McMahan community in 1969 where she lived the rest of her life.

Sue retired from the Texas State Securities Board, where she worked 38 years. Her and Jack had a ranch for over 40 years where she worked beside him. She was active in several organizations. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Buda, Ladies Oriental Shrine of N.A. #91, Ruh Neb Temple Daughters of the Nile #64, Past Matron of Lockhart Chapter #210 Order of the Eastern Star (50plus year member), Served as a Member of the Advisory Board and Mother Advisor for the International Order of Rainbow for Girls. She also spent many hours riding with Jack to transport children to the Shriner Hospitals in Houston and Galveston.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Pearl Goodman, her husband Jack White, and daughter Latricia White. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn “Jacki” White and husband Johnnie of Lockhart, TX; by grandchildren Chriesna Rodgers of Montgomery, TX, Clinton Kadlecek of Smithville, TX, Whitney Wendt-Stewart and husband Adam of Grapevine, TX, and Devin Wilkerson and wife Katlyn of Lockhart, TX. And her great-grandchildren Rilynn Guynes of Montgomery, TX, Reece Guynes of Montgomery, TX, Jackson Stewart of Grapevine, TX, and MacKenzie Wilkerson of Lockhart, TX, and her niece Shirley Thorn of San Antonio, TX.

In lieu of flowers, it was Sue’s wish that Memorials be made to Shriners Children’s Texas, Office of Philanthropy, Suite 523, 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550 or online at LovetotheRescue.org.