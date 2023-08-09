Seeliger donation Share:







Mayor Lew White, along with the staff of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and Friends of the Library, recognized Ronald Seeliger posthumously for donating $100,000 to the library. Louis Harrison was present on behalf of Seeliger, who passed away November 2022. “The whole family had a history of philanthropy for the City of Lockhart,” White said. Seeliger grew up in Lockhart and was a reference librarian and bibliographer at the University of Texas in Austin for 42 years.

Library Director Bertha Martinez and the library staff hosted a reception for Harrison before the city council meeting. Members of the library board, the Friends of the Library, Evening with the Authors and the Irving Club attended the reception to express their gratitude for this generous donation. Photo courtesy City of Lockhart