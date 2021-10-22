Murder charge for man arrested in Martindale shooting Share:







A Martindale man was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting of a man who was killed while parked outside a house in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Adil Dghoughi of Austin was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries but later died, according to a report by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Adil Dghoughi. Courtesy photo

Terry Duane Turner, 65, of Martindale, was taken into custody after turning himself in to deputies on Friday morning.

The shooting happened at 3:42 a.m. Oct. 11 on Tina’s Trail in Martindale when a homeowner “confronted a suspicious vehicle parked outside the residence,” according to a statement issued by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to Turner’s arrest, deputies had said the shooter was cooperative and that the investigation was ongoing, but had released little other information until Friday, when it sent a release about the arrest stating “detectives have worked tirelessly on this case since the incident occurred.”

According to the press release, detectives conducted multiple interviews and executed a number of search warrants prior to Turner’s arrest.

Deputies said the investigation was still “active and ongoing.” Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 512-398-6777 ext. 4513.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Dghoughi’s funeral expenses. A vigil calling for justice will be held in his honor Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol.

This report will be updated as the Lockhart Post-Register receives more information.