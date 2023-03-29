Lockhart ready to Sip & Stroll Saturday Share:







LDBA

Sip & Stroll is a favorite annual event hosted by the Lockhart Downtown Business Association, where participants have the opportunity to try a variety of wines from around the world and enjoy live music as they explore downtown businesses on and around the square.

Sip & Stroll has changed some over the years, but remains an opportunity to enjoy and build community, catching up with old friends and meeting new neighbors. And of course, we love visiting with the out-of-towners, many of whom are Sip & Stroll regulars.

Tickets will be available for purchase and pick up at our Check-In Booth located at the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn on April 1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Those who wish to secure a limited quantity Sip & Stroll tote may purchase advance tickets at www.downtownlockhart.com. Tickets are $35 and include a souvenir glass and map detailing wine stops and event-specific food specials. Tastings will be held from 2-6 p.m. with The Fossils playing on the Courthouse lawn from 3-5 p.m.

LDBA is grateful to its generous sponsors who love bringing this event to the community. This year’s Premiere Sponsor is First Lockhart National Bank, followed by Pegasus and Kreuz Market, and others that we couldn’t make it happen without.