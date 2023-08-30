LISD enrollment numbers rise Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart ISD campuses open school with a combined 6,551 students, just shy of 300 more than last year’s opening numbers (6,262). During the first three days of school LISD campuses averaged 96 percent attendance rate.

There were 3,885 a breakfast meals served and 4,685 lunch meals served during the first day of school. All LISD students eat free.

Security systems are in place, as well as the Lion Guard Program.

Districtwide within LISD, it is 98 percent staffed.

Transportation at LISD for the second consecutive years is 100 percent staffed. The safe stop app is available to parents.

The staff tailgate event is set for the Lions’ football game at home against Bastrop on Oct. 20.

LISD will be hosting multiple Community Meetings regarding the VATRE Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

There are eight planned meetings for the Voter Approval to Raise Earnings for all, with all meetings to be held at the LISD board room in the ML Cisneros Education Support Center at 415 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. The first meeting took place Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Future Community Meetings will be:

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 6-7 p.m.