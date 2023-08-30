Prairie Lea opens with impressive victory Share:







LPR staff

PRAIRIE LEA – Lane Fiscus was not only a close friend of the late DJ Cubit, who died in a car accident late last month, but Fiscus was also chosen as a captain and to wear Cubit’s jersey number 11 in the football season-opener for the Indians.

Fiscus responded with a game-opening kickoff return of 60 yards for a touchdown as the Indians won their first season opener in seven years, handling visiting Calvary Baptist Academy of New Braunfels, 34-6, in the 6-man contest.

“Lane didn’t say much,” Prairie Lea Head Coach Steven Brown said. “He really played way above his talent. Even his dad said he was having fun.

“One thing stands out for me is that I have known Lane since the eighth grade when he was just a little pup running around catching and tackling. It was really great watching these kids the way they played. I’m amazed at what I’m seeing right now.”

Brown has been at Prairie Lea since 2020 when he was an assistant on a team that went 0-10. He has been the Indians’ head coach since last season.

CBA pulled to within 7-6, but Jesus Perez hauled in a 25-yard pass from Gabriel Garcia, followed by Edwin Canepa’s successful run for the extra point as the Indians led 14-6 at the end of the first period.

That score stood until the third quarter when Fiscus scored again, this one as he was on the receiving end of a 30-yard pass from Garcia and a 20-6 PLHS lead.

Perez added a 10-yard touchdown run for the Indian in the third quarter, followed by Canepa’s PAT run and a 27-6 lead.

Fiscus added his third TD of the game with a 25-yard run in the fourth, followed by Perez’s run for the PAT and the final margin of 34-6.

Fiscus finished with seven carries for 80 yards rushing and he caught two passes for 40 yards. Canepa added six carries for 75 yards.

Gilberto Garcia had 15 yards rushing on four carries, and Kendall Neilson tacked on seven yards on three attempts.

Garcia was 5-of-7 for 150 yards through the air with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“There were a lot of firsts,” Brown said. “It was the first kickoff return we’ve had in a very long time, and to open a season with a win, that’s been a long time, too. I’m really proud of the kids and very pleased that we are 1-0. Yes, we had a few mistakes, but I’m very excited about what’s down the road.”

Cubit’s mother, Kristin Nevill, attended the game. DJ Cubit was involved in a car accident on July 23, dying in the early morning hours of July 24.

* * *

Score by quarters

Calvary Baptist Academy — 6 0 0 0 — 6

Prairie Lea — 14 0 13 7 – 34

UPDATED

Prairie Lea football schedule

August

25 – Home, New Braunfels Calvary Baptist Academy, won 34-6

September

1 – at San Antonio Winston, 7:30 p.m.

8 – Home, Hill Country Christian, 7:30 p.m.

15 – Home, Benavides, 7:30 p.m.

22 – Home, Buckholts, 7:30 p.m.

29 – Bye

October

6 – at Medina, 7:30 p.m.

13 – Home, McDade, 7:30 p.m.

20 – Home, Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

27 – Home, Corpus Christi Annapolis Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

November

3 – at Leakey, 7:30 p.m.