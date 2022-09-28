The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Kayla Stephens, first grade teacher at Bluebonnet Elementary School.

What subjects do you teach? All subject areas, including Mathematics, English Language, Arts, Science, and Social Studies.

Hometown: Lockhart, attending LISD, graduating in 2015.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? I graduated from Texas State University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science. degree in Education and certified EC-6 ESL Generalist.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite thing about teaching in Lockhart is being able to teach young leaders in the same community that helped shape me into who I am today. I am fortunate that I get to share my passion for learning with my students each and every day.

How would your friends describe you? Understanding, optimistic, and reliable.

What values are most important to you? The value that I find most important in life and as an educator is making a difference in someone’s life. During my Elementary years, I had a teacher that truly left an everlasting mark on my life and to this day she is someone that I value. I hope to be the teacher years from now that students remember as the teacher who helped make a difference in their learning and life.

Talents: Problem solving, painting, teamwork, patience, and commitment to helping others.

Favorite books: A few of my favorite books would consist of Wonder, The Hungry Place, Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna, and The One Thing You’d Save. I love all types of books that help provide a mirror reflection for all readers.

Favorite music: Country

Hobbies: I typically spend my free time exploring new places with family and friends.

What brings you hope? My hope as an educator is for students to become independent leaders who will one day create their own mark.

Family: I was raised by my mother, Stephanie Stephens who graduated from Lockhart ISD. My sister, Katlin Stephens, who is also an educator in Lockhart, and my sister, Kelsey Stephens, attends the University of Texas at Austin.