Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter Runs Weekly On The Post-Register’s Website At Www.post-Register.com.

Sept. 19

01:08:22 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock On Roadway | Closed Call Aross

02:34:11 Fm 1386 Harwood, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

03:10:01 8300 Blk East Fm 20 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

22-09-1529 09/19/2022 03:13:14 900 Blk N Bagdad Rd – Nw Sector Leander, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

03:48:09 200 Blk South Ln – E Sector Lockhart, 911 Misdial | Closed Call Zsikes

07:33:08 12351 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:15:21 Salt Flat Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:25:10 Maple St Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

08:30:09 Salt Flat Rd Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:38:59 4000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:46:32 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:19:01 3700 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:27:13 6200 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

22-09-1546 09/19/2022 09:29:37 100 Blk Elm St Lockhart, Information | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:38:53 1300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Midco Esd

09:40:12 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:44:35 1400 Blk Fourth St Lockhart, Civil Process | No Contact Jsalinas

10:17:27 400 Blk Molasses Rd , Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:25:56 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:36:59 Hwy 80 Martindale, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:55:18 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd 108, Civil Process | Citation Issued Jsalinas

10:59:02 Camino Real , Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:17:40 S Magnolia Ave Luling, Armed Subject-Other | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:56:04 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:42:23 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Walk Through | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:50:13 Fm 713 Rosanky, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:07:41 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Lhiles

13:16:43 5 Blk Seeliger Dr Kyle, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:28:34 9100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Tx Walk Through | Made Secure Lhiles

13:47:11 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles

13:52:54 19800 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

14:15:24 3400 Blk Homannville Trl Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:15:52 19800 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalina

14:39:58 5200 Blk Tenney Creek Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Follow Up Lhiles

14:43:02 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Disturbance | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

14:49:52 800 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

15:32:25 51 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

15:34:05 1900 Blk Fm 1984 Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:54:05 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:57:30 300 Blk Liberty Ln Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Lhiles

16:25:01 8000 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Vehicle In Roadway | Closed Call Lhiles

16:56:25 400 Blk Fm 1979 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:00:47 Hwy 183 S Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

17:25:13 19635 Blk Camino Real Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

17:25:48 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – E Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:35:46 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

17:36:00 19000 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:45:56 300 Blk Lay Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

17:50:04 7100 Blk Camino Real Dale, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:56:47 Rosewood St Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:57:46 7100 Blk Camino Real Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:16:24 800 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:01:54 500 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:41:15 100 Blk Callaway Ct Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:43:12 5300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

19:43:38 19000 Blk Camino Real Dale, Traffic Control/Direct | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:49:24 100 Blk Third St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

20:17:27 400 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Dale Vfd

20:48:00 1900 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Fire-Brush | Closed Call Avillegas

21:38:07 200 Blk Everest Cv Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Squad 1107

23:13:35 Trailside Dr Lockhart, Odor Investigation | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

23:59:01 100 Blk Gallegos Dr Martindale, Tx Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Asalvatierra

Sept. 20

02:18:46 100 Blk William Evans St San Marcos, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

03:43:52 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:27:25 Camino Real Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:34:31 Fm 1854 Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

07:36:38 Fm 2001 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:56:41 Hwy 80 Fentress, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:22:46 200 Blk Jack Pine Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:37:27 18190 Blk Fm 86 Red Rock, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:40:15 500 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:48:55 6100 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Jsalinas

09:49:23 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Assault | Contact Made Jsalinas

09:56:56 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:22:13 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Walk Through | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:29:33 Camino Real Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:35:36 100 Blk Gallegos Dr Martindale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:23:28 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

12:53:14 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles

12:54:11 Hwy 80 Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:56:09 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Sw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

13:13:03 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

13:18:39 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

13:22:19 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

13:26:22 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

13:39:14 500 Blk Boulder Ln , Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:45:21 6100 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Missing Person | Referred To Another Agency Mramirez

14:25:04 100 Blk Gallegos Dr Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:35:46 Fm 20 Dale, Hit And Run | Closed Call Lhiles

15:21:12 18120 Blk Ih-10 Access Rd East Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

15:41:49 300 Blk Liberty Ln Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:42:11 800 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Lhile

15:57:38 500 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:03:46 1500 Blk Sunflower Tr – Se Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | No Contact Jsalinas

16:04:46 500 Blk Airfield Rd Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:05:50 500 Blk Airfield Rd Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:24:26 800 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Disturbance | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

16:36:21 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Wanted Subject | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:42:35 100 Blk Mayfield Ln Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:53:23 18190 Blk Fm 86 Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:02:34 Dickerson Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:09:20 200 Blk Jack Pine Rd Red Rock, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:24:19 1400 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Death Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

18:41:46 Fm 2001 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

19:01:37 Fm 20, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Avillegas

19:10:47 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Squad

19:28:53 100 Blk Callaway Ct Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

20:17:17 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

20:19:43 800 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:36:21 3900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:40:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Avillegas

21:10:49 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:15:47 600 Blk Ih-10 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

21:41:13 300 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:42:52 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Report Taken Avillegas

21:49:57 Camino Real Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

22:25:42 300 Blk Liberty Ln Dale, Recovered Missing | Closed Call Avillegas

23:31:06 21 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dal, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

Sept. 21

00:38:54 1900 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Suspicious Circumstance | Unfounded Avillegas

04:14:09 500 Blk Airfield Rd Fentress, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Avillegas

06:10:14 900 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

06:17:31 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Avillegas

07:27:38 7500 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

07:42:20 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:30:24 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

08:53:42 500 Blk Briarpatch Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

09:36:30 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:41:21 500 Blk Boulder Ln Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:55:36 40 Blk Willow Brook Ct Injured Deer Or Animal | No Report Lbarrios

09:58:48 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:24:55 Fm 1979 Martindale, Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:38:02 7500 Blk Us Hwy 183 Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios

10:39:18 100 Blk Sundance Ct Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

11:03:08 500 Blk Crockett St Martindale, Complaint | No Report Mrodgers

11:12:17 Hwy 183 Nb Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

11:20:05 Trailside Dr Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:24:58 Seminole Trl Suspicious Vehicle | No Report Mrodgers

13:27:40 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | No Report Lbarrios

13:30:50 55 Blk Mesquite Trl Dale, Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:31:17 16985 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Disturbance | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

13:53:05 2400 Blk Callihan Rd Livestock On Roadway | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:56:38 900 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:23:29 5200 Blk Tenney Creek Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:28:04 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:34:58 900 Blk Center St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:51:06 Hwy 80 Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:07:49 100 Blk Callaway Ct Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:12:27 20754 Blk Camino Real Dale, Livestock Complaint | No Report Mrodgers

15:30:03 100 Blk Tower Ln – S Sector Cedar Creek, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:34:18 Boggy Creek Rd Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:47:41 Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:17:08 800 Blk Mora St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:25:31 800 Blk Second St Maxwell, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

17:05:24 Sb Sh 130 Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:30:11 200 Blk County View Rd Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:35:50 400 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:05:15 800 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Animal Bite | Closed Call Aross

19:37:44 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

20:20:39 200 Blk Dawn Dr Dale, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes

20:50:51 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

20:58:14 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

21:13:57 200 Blk Dawn Dr Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

21:52:58 Callihan Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

22:31:33 800 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Animal Bite | Closed Call Zsikes

Sept. 22

04:30:54 Seals Creek Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Zsikes

07:35:14 Rocky Rd Vehicle In Roadway | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

08:04:20 Rocky Rd Kyle, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

08:15:45 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | No Report Mrodgers

09:42:21 40 Blk Willowbrook Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:45:05 1400 Blk W San Antonio St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:12:22 Bugtussle Ln , Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

10:46:07 5600 Blk Pettytown Rd Red Rock, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:01:12 100 Blk Indian Trl Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:25:16 800 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:38:45 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Other Mrodgers

11:49:31 1800 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Scam | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:50:40 Rolling Ridge Rd Kyl Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

11:55:12 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:29:46 40 Blk Knight Ln Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:45:16 800 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Tadams

14:00:40 2400 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:10:01 4700 Blk Dry Creek Rd Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:42:22 Hwy 80 Fentress, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:51:56 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:38:46 Fm 1966 , Downed Power Lines | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:50:30 900 Blk Center St Lockhart, Emergency Notification | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:58:30 4100 Blk Sector W – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:58:40 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

Mrodgers

16:01:08 0500 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Ne Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:03:01 0500 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Ne Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:07:01 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Midco Esd

16:18:29 1700 Blk Tomahawk Trl Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:25:15 800 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:33:45 200 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:00:17 Sage Hollow Rd Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:18:54 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:17:33 400 Blk Smitty Ln Dale, Terroristic Threats | Closed Call Mramirez

18:17:51 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:18:12 900 Blk Us Hwy 80 – Se Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:20:08 1300 Blk River Rd – E Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:20:59 1300 Blk Crystal River Parkway – E Secto San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:27:01 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:39:33 Hwy 183 Sb Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:47:34 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:55:51 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

20:33:21 24 Blk Paisano Ln Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

20:35:23 1800 Blk Fm 812 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

21:25:37 400 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Zsikes

23:31:11 Rudolph Ln Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

23:34:12 Fourth St Maxwell, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

Sept. 23

00:11:19 20 Blk Live Oak Dr Maxwell, Tx Burglary Of Auto | Unable To Locate Aross

00:17:40 7600 Blk Fm 1322 Lockhart, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Zsikes

01:14:43 100 Blk Ranchero Dr Austin, Suicidal Subject | Closed Call Aross

02:24:25 200 Blk Trailside Dr Dale, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes

05:59:46 10800 Blk Hwy 183 Nb Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

06:09:02 U300 Blk Sector Ne – Tmobile Usa Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

07:05:23 1500 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Theft Prior | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:30:24 Ih-10 Access Rd East Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:17:59 500 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Pole On Fire | Unable To Locate Jsalinas Dale Vfd

08:57:25 7100 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:58:44 300 Blk Quail Run Rd Martindale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:09:41 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:13:46 100 Blk Country Way Maxwell, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:19:41 1100 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:21:48 7300 Blk Pettytown Rd Red Rock, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:24:30 66 Blk S Main St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:35:12 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Jsalinas

10:38:04 Hwy 80 Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:38:38 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:47:09 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Harassment | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:50:51 Hwy 80 Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:00:06 S Magnolia Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:19:48 7300 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

11:23:14 1500 Blk Fm 1185 , Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:25:34 400 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:02:39 500 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Lhiles

12:19:23 2200 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

12:25:46 200 Blk Lily Ln Dale, Threats | Closed Call Mramirez

12:41:03 1300 Blk Seminole Trl Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

12:59:02 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Jsalinas

22-09-1946 09/23/2022 13:32:43 300 Blk Turners Trl Kyel, Damaged Property | Contact Made Lhiles

13:45:07 17000 Blk Fm 86 Assist Motorist | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:54:52 100 Blk Rancho Linda Dr Lockhart, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Lhiles

15:32:55 27 Blk County Line Rd Lockhart, Robbery | Report Taken Jsalinas

15:38:59 27 Blk County Line Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:50:33 Pettytown Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

16:50:54 51 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Squad

17:42:37 Fm 2720 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

17:48:21 2200 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Made Secure Lhiles

17:58:16 7100 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:32:34 2500 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Follow Up Lhiles

18:53:11 800 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Asalvatierra

18:54:58 Hwy 183 Sb Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

9:17:09 1000 Blk Dickerson Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:18:40 1400 Blk Austin Road – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:17:14 7500 Blk Fm 672 Alarm Residence | Closed Call Avillegas

20:17:40 1500 Blk Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, Kidnapping | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:19:21 800 Blk Fm 1966 Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | Arrest Made Avillegas

20:21:06 St Joseph St Prairie Lea, Close Patrol | Found Secure Kzion

20:31:17 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Asalvatierra

20:39:52 1400 Blk Mlk Jr Industrial Blvd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Avillegas

21:11:25 500 Blk Still Meadow Dr Dale, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Asalvatierra

21:47:41 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Asalvatierra

22:08:11 900 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Martindale Esd

22:15:06 900 Blk Nw River Rd San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

22:29:55 600 Blk Ih-10 Luling, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Asalvatierra

22:56:42 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Theft | Closed Call Avillegas

Sept. 24

00:02:02 200 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

00:11:22 600 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

00:39:30 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

01:01:53 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:15:48 600 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

02:57:47 90 Blk Elm St San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

03:45:17 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:59:47 10600 Blk Hwy 183 Sb Buda, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:48:27 6600 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:10:37 3600 Blk Taylorsville Rd Red Rock, Stray Dog | Contact Made Jsalinas

08:36:43 700 Blk Acorn Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:03:13 3000 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Midco Esd

22-09-2016 09/24/2022 09:11:24 1000 Blk Fm 1984 Reedville, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Maxwell

11:08:51 2900 Blk Fm 20 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:34:17 900 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Fraud-Money | Follow Up Jsalinas

11:44:05 7100 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Contact Made Jsalinas

11:50:27 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Made Secure Lhiles

12:08:21 40 Blk Live Oak Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Maxwell

12:38:42 1500 Blk Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

12:40:43 2900 Blk Fm 20 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:49:04 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Theft | Contact Made Lhiles

14:10:39 4900 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Grass Fire | Closed Call Jsalinas Midco Esd

15:23:55 Camino Real Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

15:32:51 1700 Blk Tomahawk Trl Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

16:46:49 300 Blk Sandy Creek Rd Dale, Illegal Dumping | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:05:48 Camino Real Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:09:58 Camino Real Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:18:08 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Aggravated Assault | Closed Call Lhiles

17:31:45 State Park Rd Fentress, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:11:57 Fm 2001 Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:13:36 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles

18:15:27 400 Blk Cr 158 – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:17:36 Fm 2001 Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:23:51 300 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:52:00 69 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:00:12 Id # Vehicle Emer Call, Refer To Other Agency | Referred To Another Agency Avillegas

19:15:27 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:35:54 10 Blk Willow St Maxwell, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Avillegas Eng 70

19:38:58 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:45:02 S Cesar Chavez Pkwy Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Avillegas

19:59:57 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:00:32 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:05:00 2700 Blk Holz Rd Kyle-Caldwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:10:20 Voip Call – Austin Evergreen Caldwell Co, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:11:05 20075 Blk Camino Real Dale, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra

21:15:38 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Tn Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:47:28 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Seguin, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:48:22 100 Blk Beaver Tail Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

22:24:08 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Tx Possession Of Marijuana | Arrest Made Avillegas

22:51:12 San Marcos Hwy , Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

23:12:52 16528 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Loud Music | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

23:38:34 1300 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Aggravated Assault | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:54:31 100 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

Sept. 25

00:11:54 Plant Rd Prairie Lea, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

00:35:05 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

00:59:35 12 Blk Serna Dr Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

01:30:26 Barth Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Tmueller

03:57:16 7100 Blk Fm 20 Dale, Animal Bite | Report Taken Avillegas

06:25:40 San Marcos Hwy Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

06:55:11 6600 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:12:06 7100 Blk East Fm 20 Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:25:14 4900 Blk Fm 671 Follow Up Investigation | Found Secure Jsalinas

10:51:27 2900 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:18:23 Hwy 183 N Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:26:13 Hwy 142 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

11:54:07 Hwy 183 Nb Luling, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

12:05:48 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:18:38 55 Blk Acorn Rd – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:19:01 Hwy 183 N Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:29:10 300 Blk Quail Run Rd Martindale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

12:52:47 Maple St Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles

12:57:57 2400 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

13:28:04 Fm 86 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

13:49:04 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Theft | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:00:59 400 Blk Smitty Ln Lockhart, Information | Closed Call Lhiles

14:21:14 1500 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Theft Prior | Closed Call Lhiles

14:58:15 2300 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

15:19:31 300 Blk Lady Bug Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Martindale Esd

16:03:32 Hwy 183 Nb Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

16:08:32 500 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:30:42 Hwy 183 N Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:41:30 State Park Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

17:07:43 Nb Sh 130 Fentress, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

17:32:42 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

17:56:02 Unknown Austin, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

19:03:26 100 Blk Hazelnut Cove Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

19:31:12 Camino Real Kyle, Tx Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Avillegas

19:33:30 Hwy 183 Sb , Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:51:20 700 Blk Pin Oak Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:59:43 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Avillegas

21:07:05 4700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

21:17:20 12871 Blk Hwy 183 S , Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

21:27:25 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Vehicle Impound | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles

21:27:57 40 Blk Knight Ln Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

21:31:15 5200 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:17:52 40 Blk Knight Ln Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas