Lee Edgar Treadway, age 87, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born on January 9, 1935 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Albert and May (Walters) Treadway.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 38 years, Pearl Yvonne Woodall; a brother, George Treadway; a sister, Mildred Daniels; and son Charles Hutton.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hutton Treadway, and daughter Dena (Hutton) Howell and husband, JB, of San Antonio, Texas; son Lee Jr and wife, Anne, of Dale, Texas; son John and wife, Cindy, of Fentress, Texas; daughter Peggy Allen, of Austin, Texas; and son Robert and wife, Karen, of Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Lee served in the United States Air Force for twenty years as an aircraft jet engine mechanic, achieving the rank of TSgt.

Lee was an active member of his local Methodist church wherever he lived. He loved his family and enjoyed painting, music, fishing, and sports. He will be missed by all.

A service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home, in Lockhart, Texas. Burial will follow at Lytton Springs Cemetery.