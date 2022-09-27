Edward P. Perez Share:







Edward P. Perez was called to rest by our Lord, Sept. 20, 2022. Edward passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He served honorably in the U.S.Army and was stationed in Korea. Edward was the first Mexican-American to be elected into the Lockhart School Board, in the Lockhart area. In 1972, Edward and his wife Alma operated Four Seasons Nursery, serving the community w/ its horticultural needs. Edward was also a member of Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and LULAC. He was a fisherman and woodworker. Edward is preceded in death by his father Pedro P. Perez Sr., mother Dominga Pena, brothers Pedro Perez Jr. (Esther), Cruz Perez, sisters Rita Perez, Elvira Perez, brother in law Carlos Gonzalez. Edward is survived by his wife of 63 years Alma , sons Edwardo (spouse Yolanda) Perez and children, Gabriel Perez and children, 2 daughters Silvia Perez and children, Teresa Castillo (Angel ) and child. Edwards brother’s are Albert Perez ( spouse Blanca ) and Gilbert Perez ( spouse Irene ) , brothers in law Jesus ( spouse Beth ) Gonzalez, and Hector (Jeanie) Gonzalez sister-in-law Sra. Maria Elia Lopez (Amilcar) of Reynosa , Mexico . His beloved grandchildren Simon Sambrano (Brenda), Steven Sambrano (Kelly) , Rhonda Martinez (Gil), Marlena Valentine(Aaron), Kristen Perez , David Mathew Dillon , Alyssa Campbell (Matt) , Caleb Smith and Ashley Fehlis (Cody) and 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren . Numerous nieces and nephews in Texas, Michigan & Mexico.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Perez family would like to thank Justice of the Peace Judge Matt Kiely, Caldwell County Sheriffs office, neighbors and friends and all who have offered prayers and condolences. Funeral arrangements will be under the Direction of DeLeon Funeral Home.