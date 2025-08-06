Borchert Loop Elementary hosts ribbon cutting Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, Lockhart ISD officials welcomed the public as they hosted a ribbon cutting for LISD’s newest elementary school, Borchert Loop.

Located at 3200 Brochert Loop, the school will serve students from Kindergarten to 5th grade.

In May of 2024, LISD asked the public what the new name of the school should be for Lockhart ISD’s elementary school No. 6. It was decided due to the the name of the road on the western edge of town as well as former landowners from the area as long as a century ago.

The name was chosen from nominations received by LISD. The nominations ranged from individual names, local, state or national events, or geographic locations. Among the nominations, 78 percent were for a prominent person in the community. Estrada noted each of those nominations “told a very powerful reason why these deserve to be nominated. All of the nominations were very worthy.”

Board member Warren Burnett said all nominations had been worthy, but said he felt strongly with the recommendation of Borchert Loop Elementary. community,” Burnett said. “We are so grateful to be able to celebrate this momentous day with our community. We are so excited to finally see kids walk the halls of Borchert Loop. There was so much joy and laughter and excitement in the building this morning. Kids were lining up to go down the slide, climbing the rock wall, enjoying breakfast in their new cafeteria, and perusing the books in their library. And this is only the beginning. There will be so much learning, growth, and new memories at Borchert Loop.”

—– Lockhart ISD