CCHC rallies support for National Homelessness Awareness Month

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

CCHC

As the nation observes National Homelessness Awareness Month in November, the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition (CCHC) is stepping up outreach, data collection, and direct assistance to neighbors living without stable housing. Founded to “raise awareness about homelessness and collaborate with Caldwell County stakeholders to enhance support systems,” CCHC coordinates local counts, public education, and connections to services across the county.

CCHC operates county-wide and recently expanded its public-facing presence. County officials highlighted the coalition’s ongoing quarterly counts and assistance efforts, noting that a new, publicly accessible office will help serve more residents in need. A CCHC video update also documented progress toward a dedicated field office, underscoring the group’s momentum heading into the winter season.

Homelessness has risen sharply nationwide. The most recent federal estimates show more than 770,000 people were homeless on a single night in 2024, an 18% year-over-year jump, driven by housing costs, natural disasters, and the winding down of pandemic-era supports. Veteran homelessness, however, declined 8% thanks to targeted interventions. Those national trends are also reflected in HUD’s Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, which tracks Point-in-Time (PIT) counts and other indicators across the U.S. and at the local Continuum of Care level.

Data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness emphasizes the same trajectory and the role of housing affordability as a key barrier. While Caldwell County’s homeless population is relatively small compared to major metro areas, local housing strain is real: an estimated 19.5% of Caldwell County, Texas residents experienced “severe housing problems” in 2024, conditions such as overcrowding, high housing cost burden, or inadequate facilities that can precede homelessness. CCHC’s work plugs into larger state and regional data systems. Texas’ Homeless Data Sharing Network and PIT counts (conducted each January) help local providers estimate needs, secure funding, and address service gaps. Volunteers play a crucial role in those counts and the outreach tied to them.

November is National Homelessness Awareness Month, a moment when agencies, faith groups, schools, and residents elevate solutions and support. It also includes Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, held the week before Thanksgiving (Nov. 16–22 this year), when communities nationwide host educational events, service projects, and fundraisers.

What to help? Here are a few ways:

1) Volunteer with CCHC. The coalition invites residents to help with quarterly local counts, street and camp outreach, and public education presentations for civic groups, churches, and schools. Start by contacting CCHC directly to be matched with upcoming efforts and trainings.

2) Donate strategically. Financial gifts let local groups purchase meal vouchers, toiletry items, clothing and help replacement documents, items that unlock employment and housing. CCHC accepts donations and partners with county agencies to deploy resources where they’re most needed.

3) Join the January Point-in-Time Count. One evening of your time strengthens the community’s data and funding applications for the entire year. Sign-ups typically open in late fall; trainings cover safety, survey methods, and cultural humility.

4) Support housing solutions. Advocate for affordable housing production and preservation, and landlord engagement programs.

5) Know the referral pathways. If you encounter someone in crisis, connect them to local outreach or county resources; CCHC can provide guidance and presentations on what to do and what not to do in the moment.

CCHC emphasizes that ending homelessness requires coordination: data-driven outreach, health and behavioral health services, and most of all, access to safe, affordable homes

To learn more, request a presentation, or get involved with upcoming counts, Caldwell County residents can connect with the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition and county partners leading this work. They are located at 901 Bois D’Arc St #910, Lockhart, TX 78644.