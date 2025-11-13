Steve Zuniga Share:







June 7, 1980-November 2, 2025

Steve Zuniga of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2025, at the young age of 45, surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born and raised in Lockhart and Maxwell, Texas, Steve graduated from Lockhart High School in 1999. Soon after, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1999 to 2003. During his service as a Combat Engineer, Steve traveled the world, forged lifelong friendships, and embraced the honor and discipline of the Marines. He was awarded the Rifle Marksman Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2), Kosovo Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, and a Letter of Appreciation.

Steve will be remembered for his infectious smile, deep dimples, and larger-than-life personality. He was the ultimate jokester, the master of the family BBQ, and a passionate football fan who never missed a Longhorns or Texans game. Steve had a gift for making everyone feel like a friend—he never met a stranger and brought warmth and laughter wherever he went.

In 2014, Steve met the love of his life, Courtney, and together they built a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. The two married in Edwards, Colorado, in 2019 and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Perri Grey (born 2018) and Harper Sloane (born 2020). Together, they were the perfect little family—Steve’s proudest joy and his greatest legacy.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Courtney Zuniga; his daughters, Perri and Harper; his mother and stepfather, Emma Yanez Rocha and Art Rocha; his brother, Eric Zuniga (Angela); his sister, Amy Vittonel Salazar (Juan); his grandmother, Lala Yanez; his father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Linda Ford; his sister-in-law, Whitney Kane (Elijah); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will carry his memory in their hearts.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert H. Zuniga, and his sister, Cecilia Zuniga Ibarra.

Gone are the days of football gatherings, nicknames, BBQs, crawfish boils, and shared laughter—but Steve’s spirit will live on through the stories we tell, the traditions we keep, and the love he left behind. His memory will forever be cherished by all who knew and loved him, especially Courtney, Perri, and Harper.

A special Thank You to everyone at Brown Distributing, everyone that helped with benefits and to his medical team at Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and Ascension Seton Medical Center on 38th St.

Steve did not want a funeral, instead he wanted a Celebration in his honor for all to come together, laugh and tell our Best Steve stories. We will announce when and where at a later date.

Semper Fi, Steve. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.