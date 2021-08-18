IRA L. WOOLRIDGE Share:







November 15, 1950 – August 15, 2021

Ira Lee Woolridge was born on November 15, 1950 in Elgin, Texas. His mother passed away bringing him into this world, so he was raised by his grandparents John and Rodie Anderson of McDade, Texas.

Ira attended school in Elgin, where he excelled in academics and football and earned the nickname “Genghis Khan.” After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he lived by the Marine honor code-IMPROVISE, ADAPT, and OVERCOME. ONCE A MARINE, ALWAYS A MARINE!!!

After getting out of the military, he spent over 40 years of his life as a truck driver and was affectionately known as “Cockroach.” He traveled and shared the road with many of his fellow truckers and enjoyed visiting many states and meeting new people.

Ira departed this life on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Woolridge, mother Theresa Woolridge, brothers Benjamin and Rudolph and sister Barbara Ann.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Nancy Woolridge; his five daughters, Connie Sanford (Antwon) of Killeen, Texas, Theresa Wooten (Frankie) of Hutto, Texas, Chantal Gonzales of Austin, Texas, Michaela Woolridge of Austin, Texas, Kira Woolridge of Lockhart, Texas; his three sons, JJ Fabian of Austin, Texas, Matthew Woolridge of Austin, Texas, Ira Woolridge II (Jr.) (Amanda) of Lockhart, Texas; his three sisters, Sadie Woolridge of San Antonio, Texas, Charlie Mae Teal of Killeen, Texas, Josephine Giles of Austin, Texas; one brother, Michael Woolridge of Austin Texas; 16 grandchildren that he truly adored; and six great grandchildren.

He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Services will be on Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, followed by interment at the Lytton Springs Cemetery in Dale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.