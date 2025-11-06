A year later, ACC enrollment surges in Lockhart Share:







ACC Lockhart

Enrollment in Lockhart is heating up, just one year after Lockhart ISD voters approved annexation into the Austin Community College District (ACC). The College is seeing significant growth among both high school and adult learners in the area. “This is exactly what local access to higher education should feel like,” says ACC Chancellor Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart. “When a community like Lockhart invests in its students, the impact is immediate and real. Students are enrolling, families are saving, and together we’re building a stronger, brighter future for the whole community.”

Since the annexation, more than 600 new Lockhart ISD students have enrolled at ACC, taking advantage of the new in-district benefits. More than one-third (214) of Lockhart area students who enrolled in fall 2025 are attending ACC for the first time this semester. The majority of new students reflect the rich diversity and energy of the Lockhart community.

Some Highlights:

•68% Hispanic, 27% White, 2% Black, and 3% other

•406 female students, compared with 207 male students

•308 students (50%) are age 18 or younger

•130 Dual Credit students and 71 Early College High School students

•160 students (26%) participating in ACC’s Free Tuition Pilot Program

•60 parenting students balancing school, family, and career goals

ACC began offering classes in Lockhart in spring 2025, holding courses at Lockhart High School. The first semester included four 12-week general education courses. Additional offerings launched in the summer and fall to meet ongoing demand.

Starting spring 2026, the College will begin offering even more course options, specifically in skilled trades programs. The new courses will be available in the former Ford Building located in downtown Lockhart. ACC purchased the historic building last year. Renovations are underway to transform the 20,000-square-foot former auto dealership into a hub for classroom instruction and hands-on training for programs including plumbing, HVAC, and more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is planned for spring 2026 to celebrate the official opening. Spring registration is now open, and Lockhart residents are encouraged to explore available courses in their area at austincc.edu/lockhart. ACC classes are open to everyone. High school classes of 2024 and 2025 can enroll to receive Free Tuition Pilot Program benefits. For more information, visit austincc.edu/lockhart.