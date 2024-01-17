Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Lance Adamson. “I teach 6th grade at Lockhart Junior High School. I teach Contemporary Cultures, TAG, and UIL Maps, Charts, and Graphs.”

Hometown: Gonzales

Where did you graduate? B.S. in Exercise & Sports Science, minor in Psychology from Texas State University in 2013. “Currently, I’m pursuing a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Texas State University.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “Culture of growth, small town atmosphere, a sense of belonging.”

How would your friends describe you? “Passionate Girl Dad, detail-oriented, stubborn, extroverted introvert, one-of-the-heart, deadpan humor, loyal friend.”

What values are important to you? “Being thoughtfully candid, having grit, having a growth mindset and perseverance.”

Talents: “Listening, logic, memorization.”

Favorite Books: “The Gunslinger by Stephen King, The Frontier Stories Vol. 1-3 by Louis L’Amour, Lord of the Flies by William Golding, and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas by Jules Verne.”

Favorite Music: “Alternative Rock, 90’s country, and Classic Rock.”

Hobbies: “Word Seeks, hiking, strategy-based PC games.”

Family: “Mi esposa es Miralda y mi hija de 3 años es Ximena”