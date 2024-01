Frey establishes LHS mark Share:







The legendary Lockhart High School distance running record has a new addition with Cole Frey and the 50-kilometer (31.06 miles) record. That’s five miles farther than a marathon. Frey, a senior, ran the Bandera Trail 50K in 5 hours, 13 minutes and 4 seconds. He averaged 10 minutes and 4 seconds per mile on the very rugged course. LISD photo